The Courier
Home/News/Business
Business

Emma's Bakery signs up, shop set to open later this month

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
June 6 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Signs are up for a second Emma's Bakery shop to open on Main Road, not far from Sovereign Hill, set to open later this month. Picture by Adam Trafford
Signs are up for a second Emma's Bakery shop to open on Main Road, not far from Sovereign Hill, set to open later this month. Picture by Adam Trafford

SIGNS are in place to confirm popular Alfredton shop Emma's Bakery will expand into a second location across town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.