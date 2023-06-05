SIGNS are in place to confirm popular Alfredton shop Emma's Bakery will expand into a second location across town.
Emma's Bakery on Main Road, just across the road from Sovereign Hill, is on schedule to open by the month's end.
The bakery takes up a spot left by what had been the long-standing Peter Pope's Pies with Emma's trademark bright pink already freshening up the exterior. The flagship Alfredton shop will continue operations.
Emma's Bakery manager Sarah Cordingley, who will supervise both bakeries, said the fit-out was well under way but with cabinetry still to arrive.
"We aim to be open perfectly in time for the school holidays with Sovereign Hill to go really busy," Ms Cordingley said.
Sovereign Hill's popular annual Winter Wonderlights event returns for three weeks from June 24.
The bakery offerings on sale will be the same as Emma's Alfredton store and feature in-store dining with a breakfast bar to run along the window.
Emma's bright pink branding will also be on show inside the new shop with some walls already painted in the vibrant hue.
Emma Conroy opened her first Emma's Bakery in Alfredton two years ago. She had grown her business from a homemade cake stall at Ballarat Market in 2015 into a commercial wholesale bakery before a retail store.
At the time of her Alfredton store opening, Ms Conroy said she had managed financially to be able to open the shop despite COVID-19 shaking up her business model, pivoting from primarily supplying cafes to home deliveries.
Ms Conroy started as an apprentice baker aged 15 in Daylesford before following her passion for horse-riding and showjumping interstate and overseas. She was drawn back to baking after the birth of her first child.
The store is also a welcome boost to revitalising Main Road in Golden Point, along one of the major routes into Ballarat's central business district, in the wake of pandemic restrictions.
