The Courier
Home/News/Health
Health

Ballarat Community Health boss Sean Duffy warns health toll in rising living costs

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
June 5 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Community Health chief executive officer Sean Duffy says the rising cost of living is forcing almost everyone to make tough health choices. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Ballarat Community Health chief executive officer Sean Duffy says the rising cost of living is forcing almost everyone to make tough health choices. Picture by Lachlan Bence

A "SLOWLY BUILDING" health crisis amid fast rising living costs could be felt for years, Ballarat Community Health's boss warns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.