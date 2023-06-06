The Courier
Victorian Opera's Big Sing the first step to opera festival return

By Michelle Smith
June 7 2023 - 4:00am
Victorian Opera's Big Sing will feature (clockwise from top left) Stephen Marsh, Syrah Torii, Alistair Cooper-Golec, Ballarat Choral Society, Ballarat Symphony Orchestra as well as Ballarat Lyric Theatre. Pictures supplied
A Victorian Opera concert featuring three Ballarat arts groups at Civic Hall this weekend is the first step toward bringing the Ballarat Opera Festival back to life.

