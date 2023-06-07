The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Call for Commonwealth Games to benefit wider region

By Adrian Black
Updated June 7 2023 - 11:41am, first published 11:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councils want more investment before 2026 Games
Councils want more investment before 2026 Games

The state's 10 biggest regional centres, including Ballarat, want extra funding for the 2026 Commonwealth Games that will help promote and benefit wider regional Victoria beyond the competition's host cities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.