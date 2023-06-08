The Courier
Wet Wednesday opens more holes in Selkirk Stadium's roof

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated June 8 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 4:00pm
Spattered drips were detected on the showcourt on Wednesday morning.Picture by Lachlan Bence
Spattered drips were detected on the showcourt on Wednesday morning.Picture by Lachlan Bence

WEDNESDAY'S deluge which dropped nearly two inches of rain on Ballarat has opened up more leaks in the Selkirk Stadium roof, just two days out from the opening of the King's Birthday Basketball Tournament, forcing organisers to enact a contingency plan if more rain falls.

