The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Kamahl to perform at Ballarat Trades Hall with folk musician Archer

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated June 7 2023 - 7:21pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australian entertainment royalty is coming to the city for an intimate performance at Ballarat Trades Hall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.