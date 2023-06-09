Jack Fitzpatrick has resigned as senior coach of Lake Wendouree.
The club released a statement on Friday, announcing the outgoing coach and club had agreed the time was right to part ways.
"While the term 'resignation' doesn't necessarily sit well with me with half a year still to play, I'm comfortable that this decision is in the best interests of the club," Fitzpatrick said.
"The club has known for a while that, given my personal circumstances, I was unlikely to continue in the role beyond this season."
The former AFL player resides in Melbourne and acknowledged it was becoming "more difficult" to fulfil the demands of the senior role.
He said parting ways now allowed the club the opportunity to move forward and plan for the future sooner rather than later.
"I've loved my time at the Lakers and while we haven't gotten as many wins during my time as I would've liked, I'm proud of the development of our young playing group, both as players and as people," Fitzpatrick said.
Lake Wendouree President Michael Taylor confirmed the timing was right for both parties.
"It is in ours and Jack's best interest that we begin the search for an alternative coach as soon as possible," Taylor said in Friday's statement.
"We sincerely thank Jack for his services to the Lakers and wish him every success in the future.
"He has done a great job under trying circumstances and showed a lot of resilience."
Taylor said the club expected to announce an interim coach next week.
"We've got a panel of four that will run the program, they're all highly respected within the club," Taylor said.
"We've had a lot of offers for help which is great and we've got the names on the panel, we've just got to work out the specific roles for the back half of the year.
"The club is still strong on and off the field it is just one of those things where Jack's circumstances changed dramatically and it was going to be too difficult for him."
Fitzpatrick joined the Lakers ahead of the 2022 season and finished with a 2-21 win-loss record across his two years at the helm.
Lake Wendouree currently sits ninth with a 1-6 record.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
