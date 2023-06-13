Lerni alian lingvon povas esti bonega por la cerbo, kaj facila maniero fari novajn amikojn.
That was Esperanto, the world's most widely spoken constructed, or "artificial", language.
Created in 1887 by Polish ophthalmologist Dr L.L. Zamenhof, Esperanto is a language spoken by somewhere between 30,000 to two million people across the globe, depending on who you ask.
Oddly familiar to speakers of many different tongues, Esperanto combines elements of a host of European languages - from English, to the Romance languages of French, Italian and Spanish, to Polish and German.
The language enjoys burgeoning popularity in Australia, and has found its own, tightly-knit enclave in Ballarat.
Ballarat resident and passionate Esperantist Cameron McPherson has been speaking the language for seven years now.
He said Esperanto is intuitive for many language beginners in ways that languages like French and Spanish were not.
"Esperanto was developed by Dr Zamenhof in the late 1800s. There were was a bit of a competition between English and French as the world's leading language, and the English won out chiefly because of capitalism," Mr McPherson said.
"Within that framework Zamenhof was putting the language together and he wanted an opportunity for people to connect about what makes people the same.
"Zamenhof created the language in a way that is quite easy to learn, it is syntactically quite straightforward to pick up. There are no exceptions."
Mr McPherson's interest in learning Esperanto began as his interest in learning French waned, due to a difficult learning curve.
He was aware of the language through the works of science fiction author Harry Harrison, who wrote books such as Make Room! Make Room!, also known as Soylent Green, or The Stainless Steel Rat, and often peppered Esperanto throughout
In 2017, McPherson began learning the language through the Duolingo app and eventually started reading Esperanto translation of children's books.
"My goal was to do 20 minutes of Esperanto every day. That is what I have done for about six years. I am still a komencanto, or a beginner," he said.
"It is an artificial language, so it has been designed from scratch. Specifically this was designed about having a routine grammatical usage without exception."
Underpinning Esperanto is the idea of bringing people, regardless of culture, ethnicity, or language, together in peace.
Mr McPherson said this was what made Esperanto special, and why it was more than just a collection of words.
"The fact that Dr Zamenhof gave the power of change to the people is pretty amazing. He didn't try to dictate how it should be used. There is no nation tied to Esperanto. It is global," he said.
"I think that there was no other end game with Esperanto than to have unity and people together speaking the language. That was a true philosophy of Zamenhof, rather than 'I want to create a cool language because I have the skills', it was to unite humanity. That is a pretty noble goal."
Mr McPherson said the majority of Esperanto speakers in Ballarat, and Melbourne, were expat Europeans - but hoped the language would catch on further.
After years of learning Esperanto, and travelling to and from Melbourne to Esperantist meetings, Mr McPherson sought help from Australia's Esperanto headquarters in Sydney to begin a Ballarat branch for the language.
He has since organised several Esperantist meet-ups in the city, which will host the language's annual conference in January 2024, to be hosted at Federation University.
"We will have guest presenters from Europe and all over the world. Normally there is a big social component, just catching up, maybe going out for dinner, being in the same room, maybe playing some board games.
"There is also the learning component where there will be courses and instructions around Esperanto as well.
"That is for all levels, I suspect that there will be a focus on the basic levels, because we want everyone to have that opportunity, but there is an opportunity to speak to people who are really proficient in speaking Esperanto too.
"Everyone is welcome even if you don't know Esperanto from a bar of soap."
Mr McPherson regularly posts details for Ballarat Esperanto events on Facebook.
The Esperanto Australia - NZ 2024 congress will be coming to Federation University, Ballarat, from January 6 to 14, 2024.
For more information, visit https://esperanto.org.au/about-us/congress/.
Have a go at reading this article in Esperanto - via the magic of Google Translate - below (and for any Esperantists, let us know how close it is!)
Lerni alian lingvon povas esti bonega por la cerbo, kaj facila maniero fari novajn amikojn.
Tio estis Esperanto, la plej vaste parolata en la mondo konstruita, a "artefarita", lingvo.
Kreita en 1887 de pola okulkuracisto D-ro L.L.Zamenhof, Esperanto estas lingvo parolata de ie inter 30 000 is du milionoj da homoj tra la mondo, depende de kiu vi demandas.
Strange konata al parolantoj de multaj diversaj lingvoj, Esperanto kombinas elementojn de amaso da eropaj lingvoj - de la angla, is la latinidaj lingvoj de la franca, la itala kaj la hispana, is la pola kaj la germana.
La lingvo uas buronantan popularecon en Astralio, kaj trovis sian propran, mallozan enklavon en Ballarat.
Loanto de Ballarat kaj pasia esperantisto Cameron McPherson parolas la lingvon jam de sep jaroj.
Li diris, ke Esperanto estas intuicia por multaj lingvokomencantoj en manieroj kiel lingvoj kiel la franca kaj la hispana ne estis.
"Esperanto estis disvolvita de D-ro Zamenhof fine de la 1800-aj jaroj. Estis iom da konkuro inter la angla kaj la franca kiel la efa lingvo de la mondo, kaj la angla venkis efe pro kapitalismo," diris s-ro McPherson.
"En tiu kadro Zamenhof kunmetis la lingvon kaj li volis ancon por homoj konekti pri tio, kio faras homojn samaj.
"Zamenhof kreis la lingvon en maniero sufie facile lernebla, i estas sintakse sufie simpla por preni. Ne estas esceptoj."
La intereso de s-ro McPherson pri lerni Esperanton komenciis kiam lia intereso pri lerni la francan malkreskis, pro malfacila lernkurbo.
Li konsciis pri la lingvo per la verkoj de sciencfikcia atoro Harry Harrison, kiu verkis librojn kiel Make Room! Make Room!, anka konata kiel Soylent Green, a La Neoksidebla tala Rato, kaj ofte piprita Esperanto ie.
En 2017, McPherson eklernis la lingvon per la apo Duolingo kaj fine eklegis Esperantan tradukon de infanlibroj.
"Mia celo estis fari 20 minutojn da Esperanto iutage. Tion mi faras dum irka ses jaroj. Mi ankora estas komencanto, a komencanto," li diris.
"i estas artefarita lingvo, do i estis desegnita de nulo. Specife i tio estis desegnita por havi rutinan gramatikan uzadon senescepte."
Subteni Esperanton estas la ideo kunigi homojn, sendepende de kulturo, etno a lingvo, kun paco.
S-ro McPherson diris, ke tio estas kio igis Esperanton speciala, kaj kial i estas pli ol nura kolekto de vortoj.
"La fakto, ke D-ro Zamenhof donis la potencon de ano al la homoj, estas sufie mirinda. Li ne provis dikti kiel i estu uzata. Ne ekzistas nacio ligita al Esperanto. i estas tutmonda," li diris.
"Mi pensas, ke ne estis alia finludo kun Esperanto ol havi unuecon kaj homojn kune parolante la lingvon. Tio estis vera filozofio de Zamenhof, prefere ol 'Mi volas krei mojosa lingvo ar mi havas la kapablojn', i estis unuigi la homaron. Tio estas sufie nobla celo."
S-ro McPherson diris, ke la plimulto de la Esperanto-parolantoj en Ballarat, kaj Melburno, estas elmigrantaj eropanoj - sed esperis, ke la lingvo plue akiros.
Post jaroj da lernado de Esperanto, kaj vojaado al kaj de Melburno al esperantistaj renkontioj, s-ro McPherson seris helpon de la Esperanto-efsidejo de Astralio en Sidnejo por komenci Ballarat-filion por la lingvo.
De tiam li organizis plurajn esperantistajn renkontiojn en la urbo, kiuj gastigos la jarkonferencon de la lingvo en januaro 2024, gastigota en Federacia Universitato.
"Ni havos gastprezentistojn el Eropo kaj la tuta mondo. Normale estas granda socia komponanto, nur atingado, eble eliri por vespermani, esti en la sama ambro, eble ludi kelkajn tabulludojn.
"Estas anka la lernadkomponento kie estos kursoj kaj instrukcioj anka pri Esperanto.
"Tio estas por iuj niveloj, mi suspektas, ke estos fokuso sur la bazaj niveloj, ar ni volas, ke iuj havu tiun ancon, sed anka ekzistas anco paroli kun homoj, kiuj vere kapablas paroli Esperanton.
"iuj estas bonvenaj e se vi ne konas Esperanton el sapo."
S-ro McPherson regule afias detalojn pri Ballarat Esperanto-aranoj en Fejsbuko.
La kongreso Esperanto Astralio - NZ 2024 venos al Federacia Universitato, Ballarat, de la 6-a is la 14-a de januaro 2024.
Por pliaj informoj, vizitu https://esperanto.org.au/about-us/congress/.
