THEY have taken actions like growing a mustache in the name of promoting men's mental health and felt it was important.
Now Ballarat mates Gus Martin and Dean Ollerenshaw want to go bigger, even tackling something many might deem a bit "stupid".
The duo, along with Martin's personal training client Josh Kors, have set their sights on running from Federation Square in Melbourne to Ballarat.
They have done ultra-marathon distances before, but nothing quite like this, an estimated 114 kilometre run.
Martin said they, like many, had been affected in some way by mental health struggles, including the loss of friends to suicide. They felt the "need to do something bigger".
"I've always wanted to run Melbourne to Ballarat and this is a way we can get people talking," Martin said.
"There are a lot of metaphors in what we're trying to do.
"There is an uphill road from Melbourne to Ballarat and we want to symbolise what people go through in their struggles, with people coming in to run sections of it with us and to support us along the way.
"We will kick off on the first of December at night, symbolising the feeling of darkness and running into the light of the next day...We want people to know there is always support, even when you are in your darkest patch."
They have been plotting a course from Federation Square to return home predominantly along Old Melbourne Road with some back roads.
No matter how tough the course might get, Martin said they had each other for support and that the aim was to just keep going.
Where they will finish in Ballarat is yet to be locked in but Martin was hoping to encourage plenty of family and friends to welcome them home.
While Martin is a personal trainer, Ollerenshaw is in the process of becoming a PT and Kors has been improving his fitness "in leaps and bounds" with Martin confident he was ready for a new challenge.
The trio are channelling their fundraising efforts into Headspace Ballarat, which works directly to holistically support the region's young people in physical and mental health.
Martin said they want to help Headspace equip young people with mental health learning tools for life. It was also important to the trio that their efforts be invested into the Ballarat community.
To support the trio and to follow their progress, visit: gofundme.com.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.
Headspace Ballarat works with young people aged 12 to 25, and offers parental support: 5304 4777.
