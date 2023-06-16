The Courier
Essential Services Commission releases draft Land Access Code of Practice for Victorian transmission projects

KG
By Kirra Grimes
June 16 2023
Farmers in areas like Newlyn, pictured, object to transmission company AusNet accessing their land for the proposed Western Renewables Link. Picture by Adam Trafford
Victoria's energy regulator is seeking feedback on a new set of rules governing transmission companies' access to private land.

Local News

