Victoria's energy regulator is seeking feedback on a new set of rules governing transmission companies' access to private land.
The proposed Land Access Code of Practice defines clear processes and timings for notifying landowners prior to transmission companies accessing private land, and includes requirements to consider site-specific needs and concerns raised by individual landowners such as biosecurity and fire management controls.
It would apply to all electricity transmission companies using their legal powers to access private properties in Victoria and would be enforced by the Essential Services Commission (ESC) using its full suite of regulatory powers and tools, including issuing penalty notices if transmission companies are found to have breached the code.
The code's drafting comes after a 2022 blockade and ongoing rallies by western Victorian farmers protesting utility company AusNet's use of their land for the proposed Western Renewables Link, despite the offer of compensation.
The ESC said it was informed by engagement with stakeholders including industry representatives and would support landowners to understand "what they need to consider and what they should expect" if a transmission company requests access to their land.
Acting commission chief Sarah Sheppard stated in a media release clear and transparent engagement between transmission companies and affected landowners was critical to develop the infrastructure required to support renewable energy in Victoria.
"These obligations aim to provide transparency to landowners about any proposed access and to help them to make informed decisions about whether to enter into voluntary access agreements with transmission companies," the release said.
Consultation is being conducted via the Engage Victoria website until 5pm on July 27.
The code is expected to be implemented in September.
