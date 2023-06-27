SES to host flood information session in Miners Rest

After a wet start to winter, the SES is warning people in greater Ballarat to make sure they are prepared for flooding.
SES community resilience coordinator for western regions Jane Patton told The Courier conditions, including increased rainfall and saturated ground, meant the chances of localised flooding were increased.
"I couldn't give you a prediction that it's going to happen in the near future, but it's all about just being prepared, because the best defence we have in a situation is to be prepared," she said.
Preparation is one of the main messages the SES will be imparting on the public when it hosts a flood information session on July 3 at the Miners Rest Mechanics Hall.
Miners Rest has experienced several floods, including substantial damage caused in October 2022.
Ms Patton said the session would be an opportunity to share information on how to prepare for an emergency as well as gather details from the public as to what had occurred in previous floods.
She said one of the main points of the session would be to help people develop an emergency flooding plan, which was similar to a fire safety plan which was common across most of regional Australia.
Plans include aspects of home maintenance including cleaning out of gutters, maintaining repair work and keeping drains clear, as well as understanding technical aspects such as having the Vic emergency app installed and knowing how to access flood information through the Bureau of Meteorology.
Ms Patton said it was important to remember to "bag it, block it, lift it and leave."
Which refers to bagging areas near doorways, blocking drains to stop flood water coming out of them, lifting valuables to a secure location and leaving when it's safe to do so.
In a statement, SES mid-west operations manager Chris Arnold said the Miners Rest Local Flood Guide, which was available on the SES website, would provide a valuable tool to support residents.
"Floods can be very deep, rise quickly and move fast, so you need to keep away from trees, drains, culverts and stay off the road during flooding to keep you and your family safe," he said.
"Never drive through floodwater, a car can float in as little 15cm of water."
"Taking action early is always the safest flood option, so planning to move people, animals and equipment to that safer place needs to be worked out before flooding occurs - not when floodwater is already rising."
A second session will be held in Ballan at the Mechanics' Institute Community Hall on July 7 from 3pm to 7pm
