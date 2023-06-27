The Courier
SES to host flood information session in Miners Rest


By Bryan Hoadley
June 28 2023 - 8:30am
Flooding from the Burrumbeet Creek in Miners Rest on November 14, 2022. Picture by Adam Trafford
Flooding from the Burrumbeet Creek in Miners Rest on November 14, 2022. Picture by Adam Trafford

After a wet start to winter, the SES is warning people in greater Ballarat to make sure they are prepared for flooding.

