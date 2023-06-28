The Courier
Home/News/Council
Have Your Say

Ballarat council elections 2024: New ward structure proposed

AF
By Alex Ford
June 29 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sebastopol from above. Picture supplied
Sebastopol from above. Picture supplied

Ballarat will be split into nine wards as part of a legislated council shake-up, but the finer details - including the borders - have not yet been decided.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.