The Courier
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball
Photos

NBA star Josh Giddey gives Ballarat youngsters a thrill by running super clinic

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated June 28 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oklahoma City Thunder super fan Edwin got a secret handshake from his hero Josh Giddey. Picture by Kate Healy
Oklahoma City Thunder super fan Edwin got a secret handshake from his hero Josh Giddey. Picture by Kate Healy

JOSH Giddey might have the basketball world at his feet, but those feet remain firmly grounded in what made him an NBA star.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.