The Courier
Home/News/Health
Health

Support for Casey and Rhys Walkley after newborn Paddy undergoes surgery

MS
By Michelle Smith
June 28 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Casey and Rhys Walkley with daughters Emma and Mia. Emma was born with the same congenital diaphragmatic hernia as her brother Paddy. Picture supplied
Casey and Rhys Walkley with daughters Emma and Mia. Emma was born with the same congenital diaphragmatic hernia as her brother Paddy. Picture supplied

Parents Casey and Rhys Walkley are treading a path with their newborn son Paddy they hoped they'd never be on again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.