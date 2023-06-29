Ballarat singing and musical theatre teacher Sarahlouise Younger is proving to be the ultimate role model for her young students, taking a break from teaching to perform in the Midnight: The Cinderella Musical in Melbourne.
Ms Younger is a member of the ensemble, and understudy for two of the main characters Ms Madrina (aka The Fairy Godmother) and Madame Bellington (The Stepmother) played by actors she has admired for many years.
The original show opened at the Comedy Theatre last week and already the season has been extended, with hopes of a national tour to follow.
Being a brand new show, the rehearsal process has involved a more creative process as performers 'originate' newly-created characters not seen on the stage before.
Although Midnight is loosely based on the Cinderella story, the new new tale features Ella, a feisty, funny and passionate young heroine who doesn't want or need a so-called Prince Charming
"It's been very exciting and just a whirlwind experience," Ms Younger said.
"To debut a new work is such a rare treat in Australia."
Ms Younger auditioned for the part in September/October last year and got the call that she had the role in November. Rehearsals began in May.
It was an "unexpected chain of events" that saw Ms Younger move from director of Salty Theatre company, to teaching and then on to the new show.
With a background in independent theatre, as co-founder of Salty Theatre, Ms Younger bought Top Gun! The Musical to Ballarat last year but not long after she decided to leave the company.
"I was going to write my own musical, then Ballarat Centre of Music and the Arts (BCMA) called me up and said they had heard I was free and would I like to teach for them, so I've been teaching vocal lessons, working with music theatre students and doing social media.
"I was in a place where I didn't know what I wanted to do, then was asked to come and audition for this new work ... it was so beautiful, so unexpected."
Many of her students are planning to see the show.
Ms Younger said the rehearsal process was different from shows that are more established or well known, as performers and creatives tweak different aspects.
"Because you are working with a brand new script, the script is being adapted with creative collaboration as you work on a new creative vision," she said.
"There is more creative leeway as you are originating the roles and putting a spin on it and that's a gift. Even now with the show on stage I'm sure the creatives are looking at what we can tweak."
