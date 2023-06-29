The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Arts

Midnight, The Cinderella Musical features Ballarat's Sarahlouise Younger

MS
By Michelle Smith
June 30 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BCMA teacher and Ballarat artist Sarahlouise Younger on stage in Midnight, The Cinderella Musical at the Comedy Theatre in Melbourne. Picture supplied
BCMA teacher and Ballarat artist Sarahlouise Younger on stage in Midnight, The Cinderella Musical at the Comedy Theatre in Melbourne. Picture supplied

Ballarat singing and musical theatre teacher Sarahlouise Younger is proving to be the ultimate role model for her young students, taking a break from teaching to perform in the Midnight: The Cinderella Musical in Melbourne.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.