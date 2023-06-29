The Courier
Highview College Maryborough principal Melinda Scash resigns after internal review

By The Courier
Updated June 29 2023 - 3:40pm, first published 3:04pm
Highview College Maryborough. Picture file
The principal of a regional high school in the Ballarat area has resigned from her position, after the board commenced a review to "assess the school's workplace".

