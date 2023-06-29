The principal of a regional high school in the Ballarat area has resigned from her position, after the board commenced a review to "assess the school's workplace".
In a letter addressed to Highview College Maryborough parents and guardians on Thursday, June 29, and cited by The Courier, Acting Board Chair Miriam Codognotto said Principal Melinda Scash "requested a leave of absence from the school during the review process," however Ms Scash had since tendered her resignation.
"The review was to focus substantially on staff-related workplace matters, informed by a range of legal, practical, and privacy considerations, with the best interests of the school community at its centre," the letter said.
"At the same time, the school's Principal Melinda Scash requested a leave of absence from the school during the review process, which was approved by the board.
"The school's Director of Administration Stuart Mandersloot immediately assumed the role of Acting Principal.
"Since requesting leave, Melinda has tendered her resignation, which has been accepted by the board, effective immediately."
The letter said the review had since been completed but its findings would not be released by the board "given the confidentiality afforded to those who participated in the review process."
"In the meantime, the school will undertake a careful search for a new principal," the letter from Ms Codognotto said.
