Ballarat Lyric Theatre's The Sound of Music to 'immerse' Civic Hall audiences

By Michelle Smith
June 29 2023 - 7:30pm
Jenna Featherstone as Maria Rainer with the Von Trapp children. Picture by Matthew Heenan
Audiences will feel as if they've been transported to the Austrian alps when the curtain opens on Ballarat Lyric Theatre's production of The Sound of Music on Friday night.

