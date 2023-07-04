The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Norwich Plaza Ballarat's new owners notify Bridge Mall tenants of new plans

KG
By Kirra Grimes
Updated July 5 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat's often dubbed 'ugliest' building is finally getting some attention and it looks like time has run out for its iconic broken clock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.