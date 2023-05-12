The Courier
Bridge Mall Ballarat redevelopment: Kompan awarded council contract to build new playground

By Kirra Grimes
Updated May 12 2023 - 10:42am, first published 10:05am
$1 million playground coming to Bridge Mall
An almost $1 million playground will be a "key drawcard" bringing families and carers to a redeveloped Bridge Mall, says the City of Ballarat.

