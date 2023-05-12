$1 million playground coming to Bridge Mall

An almost $1 million playground will be a "key drawcard" bringing families and carers to a redeveloped Bridge Mall, says the City of Ballarat.
A council committee this week awarded the $956,433 (ex GST) contract to build a 'bridge-like' play space in the troubled retail precinct to playground specialist Kompan: "a leading global supplier of quality play spaces and equipment".
Two tender submissions were received.
It comes after Melbourne-based 2Construct Pty Ltd won the contract for the redevelopment project's main civil works and landscaping.
City of Ballarat councillors approved the construction contract award at their April 26 meeting, along with an extra $3.6 million on top of the original $15 million budget.
The new play space is based on a concept design launched as part of the final designs for the Bridge Mall redevelopment, and features "multiple levels of access, challenge and playful adventure".
As part of the contract, Kompan will refine the concept designs ready for construction.
Deputy Mayor Cr Amy Johnson stated in a media release: "The play space will spark much joy while also creating a key drawcard for families and carers, encouraging more people to meet, stay and play in the revitalised precinct."
Mall traders have previously questioned the proposed location for the new 30-metre long play space: in the centre of the mall on the northern side.
Capri Cafe's Michael Moussi told The Courier the playground would "block" the street for people trying to cross the road.
The mall redevelopment includes upgrades between Grenville and Peel Streets, and Grenville Street between Curtis and Little Bridge Street, plus "minor access and safety improvements" to pockets of Little Bridge Street,
Works are expected to start mid-year with the construction expected to take approximately 12 months.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.