The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Tech company training graduates in Ballarat

By Thomas Kerr
July 15 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Minister for Industry and Innovation Ben Carroll and Juliana Addison MP on Thursday stopped by tech company Journey2 Digital to find out more about how the government's SummerTech LIVE program is changing the way the tech industry is growing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.