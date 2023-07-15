Minister for Industry and Innovation Ben Carroll and Juliana Addison MP on Thursday stopped by tech company Journey2 Digital to find out more about how the government's SummerTech LIVE program is changing the way the tech industry is growing.
SummerTech LIVE is a 10-12 week paid program pairing ICT graduates from universities around Victoria with businesses so they gain real world problem solving skills that can not be gained in the classroom.
Over the course of the program, more than 500 ICT students and graduates have been partnered with 300 businesses across Australia.
Journey2 Digital is a digital product management company based on Learmonth Road which has been working with Federation University as a part of the SummerTech LIVE program.
If we want good people in the industry we need to start training them now- Matt Ratcliffe
Bigya Paudyal was a part of the program and spent time with the company following graduating from Federation University in 2021. "(the internship) gave me a lot of confidence in getting into the job market" Ms Paudyal said.
Following her internship Ms Paudyal was offered a position at the company where she now has the role of Senior Developer.
In her role Ms Paudyal helps companies take their ideas and concepts and make them a reality.
She also acts as a mentor for students as a part of the SummerTech LIVE program, understanding firsthand what is needed for the students to be job ready.
Journey2 works with businesses in all sectors and of all sizes, from small businesses to banking and government.
"How do we run procurement on the space station? how do we order parts in the jungle in South Africa with no internet connection? it's just the weird and wonderful where we get involved," Ratcliffe said.
The company had the goal of reaching 100,000 Australians through their products and solutions last year. They reached over 11,000,000.
Carroll hopes the success of businesses like Journey2 and SummerTech LIVE will help make an environment that creates growth and a culture to make Ballarat a viable destination for tech professionals.
"We want to be a place in Victoria, where people around the world say lets go to Melbourne, lets go to Ballarat, that's where I can have a great job (and) have the best of everything, the best lifestyle." Carroll said.
