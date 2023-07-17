BALLARAT City is within just three points of moving out of the relegation zone, winning its fourth consecutive match with a 4-0 thumping of Boroondara-Carey in Sunday's NPL3 contest at Morshead Park.
In what was the most perfect of days for the club, it's women then topped off the day in style with a 6-0 thrashing of its own, maintaining its hold on second place on the State League 2 ladder.
But all eyes are now on the most remarkable of turnarounds of the men's team with playing-coach Michael Trigger instrumental in the victory with two goals while Yusiro Shimoni and Daniel Angeleski also got on the scoreboard.
The match started brightly for Ballarat City which led 3-0 at half time and showed no let-up in the second half to win well over the team that was ranked sixth.
Remarkably in the six weeks since Trigger has returned to the club, Ballarat City has picked up four wins and a draw to move to 14 points, just three points, and it must be said, a significant goal difference from moving out of the relegation zone.
And the fixture in the last four rounds should provide big opportunities to gain even more points, starting with Essendon Royals, a team that sits just three points ahead on the ladder.
IN THE NEWS
The Royals were no match for Doveton on Saturday, going down 3-0. Like City, it has won four times this season and should provide Ballarat City with an opportunity to pick up some more points next round. Also working in Ballarat City's favour was that Geelong (17 points) picked up one just the one point at the weekend, while Beaumaris (18 points) was defeated.
In the four games remaining, City meets Essendon (10th) and Box Hill United (8th) before a tough finish against Caroline Spirngs George Cross (2nd) and North Sunshine Eagles (3rd).
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.