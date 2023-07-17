The Courier
Ballarat City keeps its NPL3 dream alive with crushing victory

Greg Gliddon
Updated July 17 2023 - 11:32am, first published 11:30am
Daniel Angelski and Yushiro Shiomi of Ballarat City celebrate one of the club's four goals on Sunday. Picture by Lachlan Bence
BALLARAT City is within just three points of moving out of the relegation zone, winning its fourth consecutive match with a 4-0 thumping of Boroondara-Carey in Sunday's NPL3 contest at Morshead Park.

