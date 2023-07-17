This Ballarat artist and athlete is preparing to represent Australia on the world stage in Poland.
After Ashli Scott's first place in the Australian Pole Sports Federation championships in Sydney, within the elite women's 30+ division, she has qualified for the next level of competition.
In October she will be heading to Poland to compete in the The World Pole & Aerial Championships.
Within the pole world, this style of competition is similar to a gymnastics event and focuses on tricks and strength as opposed to dance.
The Pole Time Studio owner, said this was the style she typically leaned toward.
She said it was a good challenge preparing for the Sydney competition and this will continue over the next three months.
Her routine was four minutes long and involved two pole styles.
Static is where the athlete spins themselves around the pole and spin where the pole moves and tricks are held in position.
Ms Scott said you are only allowed to be on the floor for 40 seconds of your routine, "which is not very much time at all".
"There are compulsory tricks you have to put in the performance including four elements, flexibility, deadlift, a spin combo on a spin pole and a spin combo on a static pole," she said.
"It is set out like gymnastics in the Olympics, where you can score points and get deductions.
Deductions can happen before the routine, for not wearing the proper tracksuit or not following the rules, Ms Scott said.
Other considerations have to be made, like choosing music without lyrics.
The world championships Ms Scott will be attending is run by the International Pole Sports Federation.
The non-for-profit organisation aims to promote pole as an athletic sport and has been awarded observer status by the Global Association of Global Sports Federations.
They hope to be recognised by the International Olympic Committee one day.
Worlds will be the first time Ms Scott is heading to Europe she said she is looking forward to representing Australia and will be fundraising and looking for sponsors in the coming months to make sure she can make it over there.
She said she will be focusing on training in between her day job working at a veterinary clinic and teaching at her Delacombe studio.
Looking after her body by maintaining her flexibility and nutrition will be important, she said.
