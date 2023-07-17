The Courier
Pole Time Studio owner Ashli Scott to compete in world championship in October

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
July 18 2023 - 5:00am
This Ballarat artist and athlete is preparing to represent Australia on the world stage in Poland.

