Josh Jolly and Alana Forster in Australian team for World Cycling Championships

By Greg Gliddon
Updated July 20 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 12:00pm
Alana Forster (centre) is competing for the Australian Para Squad at the World Championships. Picture supplied
BALLARAT-Sebastopol Cycling Club members Alana Forster and Josh Jolly are winging their way to Scotland for the World Cycling Championships which start on August 3.

