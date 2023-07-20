BALLARAT-Sebastopol Cycling Club members Alana Forster and Josh Jolly are winging their way to Scotland for the World Cycling Championships which start on August 3.
Jolly, one of Australia's rising stars in the BMX earned his selected after a bronze medal performance at the Oceania Championships earlier in the year.
But the remarkable story is that of Forster who has been named to represent Australia in both para-track cycling and road race teams. It is less than two years since Forster's life was turned upside down after a head-on collision nearly took her life and left her with severe leg injuries.
Despite the permanent injuries, the 2022 Ballarat-Sebastopol criterium club champion has recovered enough to secure a world championship spot.
BSCC president Tim Canny said he was thrilled for the pair after all the hard work they had put in. "We'll be watching with a keen eye to see how they go. It's fantastic to see them succeed on the world stage," he said.
