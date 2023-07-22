CHFL final siren controversy: Buninyong calls for last-gasp loss to Bungaree to be overturned

Buninyong is calling for its controversial loss to CHFL ladder leader Bungaree to be overturned.
The Bombers claim a goal which gave Bungaree victory by four points was kicked after the final siren in a hectic finish to their clash at Bungaree on Saturday.
Believing they had held on, Buninyong began celebrating only to see a goal snapped by Bungaree's Isaac Quick allowed to wrestle the lead back for the Demons.
With the Bombers players disputing the goal, central and goal umpires consulted each other before giving the goal the all-clear - leading to frantic scenes as Buninyong expressed its disbelief.
Bungaree and Buninyong players, officials and spectators remained on the ground for several minutes - trying to take in exactly what had happened.
The AFL laws of the game for 2023 state:
END OF QUARTER (a) The end of a quarter occurs when any field Umpire or emergency Umpire first hears the siren sounded by the Timekeepers to signal the end of a quarter. The field Umpire shall acknowledge the siren and bring play to an end by blowing a whistle and holding both arms above their head.
Buninyong officials confirmed immediately after the match that the club would be making a written request to the CHFL, requesting an investigation and that the result be overturned.
CHFL manager Diane Ryan said once correspondence had been received, the matter would be referred to the CHFL board.
Final score: Bungaree 11.10 (76) d Buninyong 10.12 (72)
The win leaves Bungaree unbeaten after 12 games and on top of the ladder, one game clear of Springbank.
The loss is a body blow to Buninyong's finals hopes.
The Bombers are 10th, two games outside the top eight with four rounds to play.
