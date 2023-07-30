The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat pokies spend increased to $64 million in 2022/23 financial year

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
July 31 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat punters spent a whopping $64,360,765.84 on pokies during the 2022/23 financial year, statistics from the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission have revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.