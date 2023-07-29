An Indigenous language now categorised as endangered or extinct is finding new life through the soundworks of Dr Christian Thompson.
Dr Thompson grew up speaking a "pidgin mix" of Bidjara and English and for many years has been producing sound artworks in his native language that he has adapted in to songs to be performed live at the Ballarat International Foto Biennale.
Performing at the Ballarat Mechanics Institute on the opening weekend of the festival next month, it will be the first "full set" of his songs performed.
At the heart of his work is the motivation that if even one word is spoken of Bidjara, then it is a living language, and not extinct.
"Recital is a concert of all of my soundworks that I have been producing for many years now, so I've adapted from the sound artworks in to songs to be performed live," he said.
"The key tone of the concert is a statement and performance that is very symbolic because it's all sounds in Bidjara ... which is considered to be endangered/extinct.
"The impetus, the simple motivation behind all my soundwork, is if we are singing or speaking our language you can't describe it as extinct because it's being practiced."
Dr Thompson, who is a renowned artist in photography, video, sculpture, costume as well as performance, said renewed interest in Indigenous languages and the use of traditional place names was enriching for the entire community.
He has studied and worked at major arts institutions around the world.
"When I started out there was no presence of language in the culture," he said.
"You had to really look for it to find it, whereas now it's become a lot more pervasive and in the culture. That gesture itself is really powerful that people see our language as part of the greater Australian cultural experience and a very enriching, spiritual part of that."
Dr Thompson said his performance would have visual as well as aural impact.
"The show itself will have incredible light techniques and is itself a series of images - each song is like a separate image the way the stage is lit," he said.
Recital will be performed at the Ballarat Mechanics' Institute on August 26 - tickets are available online.
