A French national is fighting for life in the Alfred Hospital after a high speed head-on crash at Bullarook, north-east of Ballarat.
The 25-year-old woman was a passenger in a silver Nissan SUV when it collided with a dark coloured ute travelling in the opposite direction on Wilsons Road.
The accident was reported on the narrow isolated road at 10.50am on Thursday, August 3.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed the woman had upper body injuries and was in a serious but stable condition when the helicopter arrived in Melbourne.
Police had initially described her injuries as life-threatening.
Her driver, a 27-year-old man from France, was also flown to the Alfred Hospital, where paramedics said he was being treated for upper body injuries and was in a stable condition.
Acting Senior Sergeant Craig Kelso said the pair were on a working visa program in the Bullarook area and had been in Australia for some time.
"They were able to speak some English," Acting Senior Sergeant Kelso said.
"Police are now in the process of calling the French Consulate.
"The cause is still being investigated."
He said officers were looking into whether the car was on the wrong side of the road plus several other factors, including a nearby sweeping bend.
Acting Senior Sergeant Kelso said the driver of the ute, a 25-year-old Springbank man, was taken to Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital and treated for a broken finger and other minor injuries.
"The Major Collision Investigation Unit is on its way from Melbourne and Wilsons Road is expected to be closed until at least tonight," he said.
"Conditions here have been dry, but extremely windy.
"Be careful around trees and any potential debris. August is a common time of year for high winds and changeable weather.
"It's a timely reminder for motorists to take care everywhere especially when trees are close to the road.
"We've had a few years with wild weather and there are still damaged trees around that could fall at any time."
It comes after four vehicles smashed into a large fallen gumtree on the Ballan-Daylesford Road at Leonards Hill on July 19.
EARLIER:
Two people have been taken to hospital and a third is still being assessed by paramedics after a serious collision east of Ballarat on Thursday morning.
Emergency services were called to Wilsons Road, Bullarook about 10.50am, after an SUV and ute collided.
The crash was about 1.2 kilometres from Black Swamp Road.
Firefighters said the first person was freed at 11.43am - and the second person, two minutes later.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed one person had been flown to the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne while a second person had been driven to Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital.
CFA trucks attended from Bungaree, Wallace and Ballarat, which sent specialist rescue vehicles.
The conditions and injuries of the patients have not been confirmed.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
