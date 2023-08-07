The Courier
Home/Sport/Ballarat cricket
Breaking

Cricket HQ: Matt Short earns T20I selection for Tour of South Africa

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated August 7 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat cricket export Matt Short has had his dream summer rewarded with an international call-up for Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.