Ballarat cricket export Matt Short has had his dream summer rewarded with an international call-up for Australia.
The East Ballarat product has been named in Australia's T20I squad for the upcoming Tour of South Africa.
Australia will play three T20I matches beginning August 30, followed by five one-day internationals in September.
Short's break-out summer campaign included centuries across all formats for the Adelaide Strikers and Victoria.
He was voted most valuable player for BBL|12 - the first MVP in Strikers franchise history - after finishing the regular season with a tournament-best 458 runs.
It led to an Indian Premier League (IPL) call-up for Short, replacing the injured Jonny Bairstow at the Punjab Kings.
He arrived on the scene with a team-high 36 runs off 24 balls in his first of six games at the Kings.
Australia's 2023 Tour of South Africa kicks off in Durban on August 30.
Australian T20I Squad
Mitchell Marsh (WA) (c). Sean Abbott (NSW), Jason Behrendorff (WA), Tim David (WA), Nathan Ellis (TAS), Aaron Hardie (WA), Travis Head (SA), Josh Inglis (WA), Spencer Johnson (SA), Glenn Maxwell (VIC), Matt Short (VIC), Steve Smith (NSW), Marcus Stoinis (WA), Adam Zampa (NSW)
2023 Tour of South Africa
August 30: First T20I, Durban
September 1: Second T20I, Durban
September 3: Third T20I, Durban
September 7: First ODI, Bloemfontein
September 9: Second ODI, Bloemfontein
September 12: Third ODI, Potchefstroom
September 15: Fourth ODI, Centurion
September 17: Fifth ODI, Johannesburg
