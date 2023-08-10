The Courier
Court

Delacombe man posts photo of himself in stolen car to Snapchat

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
August 11 2023 - 5:30am
Two thieves linked themselves to a stolen car after posting a photo of the theft on social media for "clout".

