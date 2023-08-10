Two thieves linked themselves to a stolen car after posting a photo of the theft on social media for "clout".
Sebastian Everett, 22, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday to plead guilty to a charge of motor vehicle theft after an incident on May 5.
The court heard Everett and another associate had been linked to the theft of a Mazda sedan from a Greenhalghs Road property on the morning of May 5.
About 5am on the morning of the theft, police attempted to pull the stolen car over on Sutton Street, Delacombe however the stolen car accelerated onto the wrong side of the road to get away.
The stolen Mazda was later found dumped in Delacombe.
The stolen Mazda's owner alerted police later that day when their son had shown them a Snapchat photo taken from inside of the car, depicting two men wearing distinct clothing.
On May 24, police searched Everett's residence and found clothes in his possession matching the clothes on one of the men in the video.
The police also seized a mobile phone which contained messages between Everett and the co-accused regarding the theft.
Police told the court the co-accused had stolen the car and came to pick up Everett early in the morning, where the two drove around before dumping it. Everett knew the car was stolen when he got inside.
His lawyer told the court Everett had been suffering from mental health and drug addiction issues and was due to attend a 90-day rehabilitation program soon.
The lawyer said the photos had been posted to Snapchat as a form of "bragging", but ironically had led to the thieves' capture.
"Not only do criminals use it (social media) to pump each others' tires up, but they make it look as if it is something to be rewarded," the lawyer said.
"On the one hand it is tragic for the community that people would do that, but on the other hand it gives law enforcement a new level of detection."
Magistrate Gregory Robinson said he would defer sentencing until Everett had completed his rehabilitation program, but did not rule out a potential jail term.
The matter will return to court on December 6.
