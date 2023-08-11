The Courier
Obituary

Lorraine Rodgers remembered by family after fatal Delacombe crash

By Bryan Hoadley
Updated August 11 2023 - 8:11pm, first published 5:35pm
Lorraine 'Lorrie' Rodgers is being remembered for her selfless contributions to the community. Picture supplied.
The family of the woman killed in a Delacombe crash will remember her kindness and care for everyone in the community, as they struggle to come to terms with her tragic death.

