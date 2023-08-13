Ballarat's small but tightly-knit Greek Orthodox community filled out the Saint Nicholas church on Saturday for a "historic" visit from the head of the Australian Greek Orthodox church.
Archbishop Makarios Griniezakis delivered a service at the Humffray Street church and spoke to parishioners in what was the first ever visit of a Greek Orthodox Archbishop to the city.
Ballarat-Greek community member Angelo Christofi was in attendance, and said he was glad to see so many people join him.
"I have been here (Ballarat) for over 50 years, and this is the first time that an Archbishop has come to visit our church, and the congregation. It is terrific, it is a good feeling," Mr Christofi said.
"It is terrific to see, with so many of them here, you can hear the way they produce the Byzantine music, the hymns. It is just music to the ears, it is beautiful."
The visit was one leg of a tour of regional Victoria for the Sydney-based Archbishop, who called the people of Ballarat "warm" and "authentic"
"It is beautiful, it is nice. People are very authentic here. They have more warmth," Archbishop Griniezakis said.
"They don't speak Greek that much, which is obvious because they are usually third or forth generation.
"They have kept their tradition, they have never forgotten their Greek heritage. Of course they have not forgotten their faith, the Orthodox faith, which is very important for us."
Archbishop Grinezakis said it was his vision to travel the width of Australia and visit many smaller Greek Orthodox communities.
"Indeed it is a historic time - I came here to give strength to our people and to ensure them that they are not alone. They are not isolated, but we are all together," Archbishop Grinezakis said.
"To make sure that they have the feeling that they are part of the huge family which is the whole of the Holy Archdiocese of Australia.
"I do this because it is my duty. I am not just the bishop for the huge and rich communities, I am the bishop of everyone. Every single soul. This is why I am here today."
In his 50 years living in Ballarat, Mr Christofi said he had seen the Greek Orthodox community shrink in size as many moved away.
He said events such as Saturday's were important for Ballarat's Greek diaspora to maintain their sense of belonging.
"You have to have time to find them and communicate with them. With life being so busy now days, and so fast, it doesn't leave enough time to chase them up," Mr Christofi said.
"We still need the church. Weddings, funerals, baptisms. Even just a Sunday service every now and then. This is the only time we can get together and see who is around and catch up with everybody.
"A lot of gossip. We have the hall next door. We usually go next door after church for coffee and sweets. It is lovely."
