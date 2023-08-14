It may have been minus-one, but these Western Victorian landowners are boiling mad.
More than 50 tractors, two dozen prime movers and a cavalcade of utes will circle State Parliament today to let city folk know that their cheap future windfarm electricity will come at a cost to farmers.
And a reliable rumour has it that 'The Naked Farmer' (Glenden Watts from St Arnaud) will make an appearance at the lunchtime rally.
They want the proposed VNI West and Western Renewable Link transmission lines projects to either use a different route, or if that's not possible, go underground, instead of over their farms.
The group filled the carpark to overflowing at a Ballan roadhouse just after dawn before heading off together down the Western Freeway towards suburbia.
Horsham man Adam Gstrein had left home at 3am to get to the rally - while Ballan farmer Arch Conroy lived just down the road.
"We're going down to see Dan (Andrews). He won't come up to talk to us about the damage he's doing to our country and environment," Mr Conroy said.
"So we're coming to him."
The farmer and keen fauna lover lives on a Bunding property with a wedge tailed eagle nest, which he said would be under threat if the transmission lines went ahead under the current plan.
Rally co-organiser Cate Lancashire said the powerlines would cut their way through prime agricultural land in the Central Highlands.
"They're also going to add to the fire risk in Victoria and destroy natural habitat and ecosystems," the Ballarat woman said.
"Can I just ask the people of Melbourne to think about their food bowl in country Victoria and if they lose that, they lose food with low food-kilometres."
Heidi Lang from Marnoo said she felt excited about the trip to Spring Street.
"It's exciting. It's like the Hunger Games (film). All the districts are aligning to go against the government," she said.
"It's very moving for me that everyone is coming together."
The convoy will travel at around 60kmh for most of the trip down the Western Freeway and Western Ring Road, but will slow to 40kmh on the West Gate Freeway and bridge before heading to the Bolte Bridge, Footscray Road, East Melbourne - and ultimately Spring Street.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
