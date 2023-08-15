Sharing community and handing down their culture to future generations is a big part of the Ballarat Indian Association's events in town, and they hope they can continue this tradition for years to come.
A number of community members gathered in Victoria Square outside Town Hall to raise the Indian flag for the 77th independence day.
Xavier Dass said he has been attending the independence day events in Ballarat for the last 13 years, ever since he moved here for work.
He said it was important to keep their culture alive even though they have moved to other countries.
"India has a very rich culture, and if people are moving out of India to various other places, not only Australia, if they don't continue with the culture the next generation will forget everything," Mr Dass said.
"We want to keep that, and we want our children to know what our culture is, and we want that culture to be alive for the future generations."
The Ballarat Indian population has more than doubled over the five years between 2016 and 2021, the census revealed.
Mr Dass said over the last 13 years he noticed more and more people in the street who are familiar and a part of his community.
Ballarat Indian Association president Elangovan Shanmugam said it was great to see the community come together for their independence day.
While there are many different groups involved, Mr Shanmugam said he was proud they were able to work together.
After living in Ballarat for 17 years, Mr Shanmugam said sharing their tradition with the wider community is important.
"I think we all work together and help each other and we attend each other's cultural activities," he said.
"It gives people a better understanding of different cultures, we are connected in many ways."

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
