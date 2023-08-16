The Courier
Home/News/Education
Education

Mount Pleasant Primary School held a costume swap for Book Week

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated August 17 2023 - 3:08pm, first published August 16 2023 - 2:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For some parents, coming up with a costume for the annual Book Week parade at school is a joy and creative project. For others it's a last minute whip-something-up, or some families find a new costume is an expense they just cannot afford.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.