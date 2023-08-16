The Meredith Music Festival's lineup for 2023 has been announced, with US pop singer-songwriter Caroline Polachek headlining with German electronic pioneers Kraftwerk.
Ballarat's own Uncle Barry Gilson will hit the stage with his new band Meninyan - he's been a fixture of the festival for years by holding engaging Welcomes to Country.
There's also Alvvays, Alex G, and Sneaky Sound System, plus Telenova, Gut Health, and Watty Thompson.
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs and C.O.F.F.I.N. bring some heavier noise, and the DJ selection - to party til dawn on Sunday - is top-notch.
The Meredith Music Festival, first run in 1991 on a farm halfway to Mount Mercer, brings thousands of people to the Supernatural Amphitheatre for a world-class good time.
IN THE NEWS
Apart from the music, it's famous for its No Dickheads policy (in the terms and conditions and on each ticket), and the Meredith Gift, the world's fastest nude footrace.
Tickets through the ballot system are on sale now, while general tickets go on sale August 30.
Meredith Music Festival 2023 lineup:
Sign up to receive The Courier's news alerts straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.