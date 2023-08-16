The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Lake Wendouree lighting project: LED lights installed on poles

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated August 16 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Workers install lights onto poles around Lake Wendouree. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Workers install lights onto poles around Lake Wendouree. Picture by Lachlan Bence

The Lake Wendouree lighting project could still be finished by the end of August, with the lights themselves now being installed at the top of the 225 poles around the lake.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.