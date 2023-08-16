The Lake Wendouree lighting project could still be finished by the end of August, with the lights themselves now being installed at the top of the 225 poles around the lake.
The controversial project, funded by the state government and built by council through a Bendigo contractor, involves lights that turn themselves on at 5.30am until daylight, and then again at dusk until 10pm.
Spotted on Wednesday, contractors were seen on scissor lifts at the north-eastern corner of the lake, installing the lights and shades.
Eventually, the entire six-kilometre Steve Moneghetti Track will be made safer for runners and walkers when the sky is darkest - even headlights can be blinding to other users once the sun's down.
There will also be extra lights built along Morrison Street near Loreto College to connect to Sturt Street and Victoria Park.
Some residents have protested the construction of the lights since it was announced, stating there could be effects to wildlife and insects as well as changes to the lake's aesthetics.
The project was backed by both major parties at the 2018 state election.
Council has said it'll be ready before the end of winter, and proposed holding evening events around the lake during the summer.
Electrical infrastructure was installed earlier this year, with strict controls over potential damage to trees.
The lights will be powered with renewable energy, according to the City of Ballarat.
