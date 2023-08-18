The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Harness racing: Michael Stanley has Rock n Roll Doo back on track

DB
By David Brehaut
August 18 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rock N Roll Doo, one of the superstars of Australian harness racing last season, returns to the track for Burrumbeet trainer Michael Stanley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.