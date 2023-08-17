Cardigan trainer Emma Stewart and partner Clayton Tonkin appear poised to continue their impressive record in the Colin & Heather Holloway 3yo Classic.
Stewart has favourite Perfect Class and Compete in the Ballarat and District Trotting Club feature race on Friday night, while Tonkin gears up High Above.
Stewart has won two of the past three editions of the classic with Centenario in 2019 and Captain Ravishing last season.
It was not run in the COVID-19 year of 2020 and Tonkin took Go Dancing to success in the race in 2021.
Stewart's success even goes back further than her latest victories, with her having taken out the classic with Jadahson in 2011 and Philadelphia Man in 2012.
Perfect Class is coming off a freshen up and takes an impressive record into this assignment.
The colt has won four of 11 starts, and twice finished second in group 1 company as a two-year-old.
Compete is also first-up, having won his latest start in April.
Stewart's biggest threat is Tonkin's High Above.
A half-brother of the stunning Ride High, High Above is the only horse Tonkin trains in his name.
The colt has raced just three times and shown he has plenty of ability in commanding wins at Bendigo and Melton.
The classic also includes Deuce Coupe (trained by Leilani Justice at Melton), Our Vincent Can Gogh (Julie Douglas, Strathfieldsaye) and Hernie (Barry Beasley, Kolora).
