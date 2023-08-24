The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
In Depth

Housing strategy needed to shape growing Ballarat

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
August 25 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat's residents are urged to have their say on what the city's housing situation will look like in the future, with council planning to cater for an expected population increase in the next 18 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.