Despite much dispute over Ballarat's draft Housing Strategy for community consultation, it scraped by with a split council.
Councillors were divided in their debate over the draft Housing Strategy during the Wednesday night council meeting.
The strategy was recommended by council staff to be endorsed for community consultation. Five voted for, four voted against the motion.
The aim of the strategy was to lay out how Ballarat will be able to house its growing population over the next 15 years.
Development and growth director Natalie Robertson noted this document would be "one of many" in developing Ballarat.
The item had a number of responses from members of the public.
Submissions covered the height limits in some areas, with one respondent "horrified".
Others were concerned over the impact the strategy would have to Ballarat.
Another submission noted the mining history of Ballarat could cause issues for infill development.
One person doubted the support for apartment living in Ballarat.
Many submissions wanted further development of the strategy, finding it falling short in direction and detail.
Public submissions were in opposition over where development should focus, like infill in central Ballarat or development further out.
Details like timelines will come out in later documents, Ms Robertson stated during the meeting.
Other submissions discussed the increase of cost for housing and demand for housing impacting those costs.
"Ballarat is being reduced to a housing estate for Melbourne", was one comment from a written submission.
Given the impact the strategy will have on the future of Ballarat "caution is needed", was another comment.
Planners, developers as well as members of the public made submissions.
Integra director Nick Grylewicz said the data of the report may not be accurate, and stated council should maybe review numbers before releasing the document for public consultation.
Mr Grylewicz also queried why developers were told there was a land shortage in Ballarat a few years ago to now being told there was land for 29,000 houses.
One area councillors spoke about was the division of infill and development, which was to be a 50/50 split.
Mayor Des Hudson said "it is a draft".
'We are growing, we can't stop that," he said.
"We need to make sure there is a sufficient supply not just of land but of houses.
"We have a role to play to offer housing supply, hopefully they can afford, they can access to."
Cr Hudson said should the item fail to pass, it may not be back to council until December or even not until 2024.
Councillor Ben Taylor said "this is not a 15 year plan, it's a 50 year plan".
Cr Taylor said council needed to get a move on, even though he as well didn't agree with 100 per cent of the document.
"The only way to move something is to get it out to consultation," he said.
"it needs to be looked at layer by layer."
Councillor Mark Harris spoke against the recommendation.
"It's a false start, it's flawed," he said.
"The community deserve a better package."
IN THE NEWS
Councillor Peter Eddy said he was "torn".
"I can see both sides of the argument," he said.
Development director Robertson responded to queries on the strategy's data, said the team doesn't get the figures off the top of their heads.
"There are no inaccuracies in the figures, it can be challenged through community strategy," she said.
Cr Daniel Moloney said the conversation needed to continue.
"Let's have these conversations over the next several weeks," he said.
Cr Tracey Hargraves said even those who support the document had pointed out it flaws and more time was needed before going out to community consultation.
"I don't think we've got it right yet," she said.
Some councillors wanted to wait the four weeks for the Infrastructure Growth Alignment Framework report.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.