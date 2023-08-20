Schools, transport, road upgrades and how close services are will impact the quality of life for the future residents in Ballarat's northern growth areas with decisions about how these suburbs will look already under way.
It might be early stages yet but opportunities and issues for the area have already been flagged with key stakeholders and the Victorian Planning Authority.
At the end of 2022, the City of Ballarat decided to rezone land north of the Western Freeway and it is now classified as an "urban growth zone".
Growth and Development director Natalie Robertson said in a statement the rezoning would be important for "future housing opportunities that reduce pressure on existing housing stocks and meet the needs of the community and our Council Plan goals".
Ballarat Grammar has a farm campus in the middle of the core growth area. Headmaster Adam Heath said the school was hoping to keep the farm site going for as long as possible.
"We have such a strong agricultural program and we also base all of our year four students out there," Mr Heath told The Courier.
"Our aim is for there to be no change for as long as we can manage."
Mr Health said it was important to continue the VCE agricultural offerings for senior students.
In the longer term "over the ten year horizon", he said there might be developmental pressure on the site and the school might need to look at finding a new location for the farm campus.
Kindergartens, primary and secondary school sites are listed as key opportunities for the area..
Along with Ballarat Grammar, the Diocese of Ballarat Catholic Education have also been involved in the discussions.
Community leaders were keen to see a third train station platform opposite Mars Stadium to help with transporting Commonwealth Games spectators. After the games the station would support growing suburbs in the north.
The state government said there would not be enough time before the games to get an events platform up and running and did not commit to the project following the cancellation of the major event.
The VPA has highlighted the need for the new suburbs to have links to the Wendouree Station to "ensure active transport connectivity".
Infrastructure would need to be upgraded and some ideas floated include safety crossings at Cummins Road to encourage cycling and walking.
Upgrades to the Garlands Road bridge have been flagged as well as more dedicated bike paths and connections to the Ballarat Town Commons.
Retail spaces are set to be included so residents can easily access services.
Flooding near Burrumbeet Creek has been flagged as a "significant challenge" for this development.
Ballarat residents in other areas have faced similar challenges.
Drainage issues have been a long standing complaint from the Miners Rest, especially in 2018 when more people moved into the area and flooding impacted the suburbs.
Long term planning for drainage in Miners Rest and Cardigan was funded in the 2022/23 council budget.
The VPA is working on an "Integrated Water Management Assessments" to guide developments and have asked the Glenelg Hopkins Catchment Management Authority to fill "information gaps in the existing mapping of the Burrumbeet catchment".
The development will be close to Dowling Forest Racecourse.
The VPA has highlighted stakeholders want to retain references to stud farming and horse training, including retaining homesteads and riding trials.
The southern end of the growth zone is close to the North Water Reclamation Plant.
A Central Highlands Water spokesperson said the close proximity to the reclamation plant would "provide positive benefits".
"...such as minimising the length of connecting trunk sewer main infrastructure needed across the new development area," the spokesperson said.
Groups involved, including CHW and the council, are hoping the development plan includes sustainable elements.
Council director Ms Robertson said the area "will be developed with environmental best practice".
Funding for this will come from the Victorian Planning Authority's Innovation Pathway Pilot Project.
This program will look at sustainable energy networks like a microgrid, sustainable subdivisions, biodiversity corridors and a new approach to waste management.
How this will be implemented in the northern growth area will be decided through this planning process.
The VPA said there will be more community consultation as they continue to put together the draft master plan.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
