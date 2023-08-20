The Courier
Planning authority starts consultation on Ballarat North Growth Zone

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
August 21 2023 - 4:30am
Schools, transport, road upgrades and how close services are will impact the quality of life for the future residents in Ballarat's northern growth areas with decisions about how these suburbs will look already under way.

