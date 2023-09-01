Ceramist Ruby Pilven can hardly wait for reactions to her latest creation.
Ross Creek Gallery has been Pilven's dream in some form for more than a decade. After more than a year planning and creating the space, Pilven is ready to open the doors weekly to her permanent public studio.
The gallery name is an homage to her parents who built the house and studio where they launched their pottery and built the house alongside. While the area has since been rezoned to Smythes Creek, Pilven said it was still "on the cusp" to proudly remain a Ross Creek product.
This is also a place for Pilven to slow down as a mum to toddler Lindsay, as a teacher and an artist.
Pilven has welcomed the public into her studio with packed open days at least a couple of times each year in a process that requires a couple of weeks either side to prepare and reconfigure the space.
The new space will allow Pilven to continue her craft in the original studio and to sell to customers directly each weekend.
"It's really nice to put a face to the name of customers when I meet them. I've always enjoyed the open studios," Pilven said.
"...I didn't realise how much time it would take [to build]. I'm excited to finally open the gallery but a bit over it - I'm excited for people's reactions."
The gallery offers a "modern, white cube" vibe to allow the vibrant pottery, including Pilven's iconic gold-leaf style, to pop.
Inside, a mother-daughter partnership takes pride of place. Janine Ronaldson, a painter and ceramist, has paintings on the wall for sale that complement Pilven's pieces.
Pilven's daughter Lindsay, almost 18 months old, keeps things a little hectic, especially with an interest in clay. To have the gallery and a separate studio space also allowed Pilven more time to spend with her daughter.
Away from the studio, Pilven is also a part-time ceramics teacher at Ballarat Grammar. This opportunity also inspires her creativity.
"I've been here seven years and I love it. They're such enthusiastic kids and very entertaining," Pilven said. "They definitely inspire me, there's a mutual inspiration because they sometimes make things I don't even think of."
Pilven will host a grand afternoon opening for Ross Creek Gallery, on Post Office Road, on September 2.
From there, the gallery will be open each Saturday 11am to 3pm.
Pilven hoped this would allow for more people to visit her, including followers from Melbourne. She looked forward to welcoming everyone.
