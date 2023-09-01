The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat ceramist, artist Ruby Pilven to open Ross Creek Gallery

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated September 1 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ceramist Ruby Pilven can hardly wait for reactions to her latest creation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.