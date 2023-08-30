A 17-year-old apprentice had a noose put around his neck and his feet taped together in a workplace bullying incident at an Alfredton job site.
Three tradies aged 24, 26 and 30 were working on the site with the apprentice and were said to have peer pressured the 17-year-old into putting himself in the noose, made from tape and fixed to a metal truss in the building's roof.
The apprentice was lifted by one of the men, during which he felt pressure on his neck lasting about two seconds.
The incident was later reported to the police, with the apprentice reporting redness on his neck, and severe anxiety and stress in the aftermath.
The man who made the noose, Liam Loftus, 26, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday to apply for a sentence diversion.
Loftus pleaded guilty to a single charge of recklessly endangering a person.
The court heard Loftus, the 17-year-old, and the two other men all worked for Celsius Heating and Cooling, and were working together at a job site on February 15 when the incident took place.
Loftus applied for a sentence diversion at Wednesday's hearing meaning the offence would be struck from his name.
Defence lawyer Adrian Paull argued Loftus' lack of criminal record and subsequent behaviour at work following the incident made him a suitable candidate for diversion.
Mr Paull said the incident was on the "lower end" of reckless conduct offending, as at no point did the 17-year-old neck bare the weight of his body while he was in the noose.
Magistrate Ronald Saines said the offence was "uncharacteristic" for Loftus who had an otherwise good work record, but refused to issue a diversion.
"Bullying in the work place, or anywhere else, is often undisclosed, and often arises incrementally," the magistrate said.
"Bullying is a pernicious problem in our community, in a similar manner to family violence, the courts must have regard to the necessity to denounce and deter anyone engaging in conduct of that nature.
"In this case there are other people and organisations that are impacted by bullying in the workplace, other employees, employers; employer liability and insurer liability.
"This needs to be dealt with in the court system."
Magistrate Saines sentenced Loftus to a 12 month good behaviour bond without conviction, and ordered him to pay a $1000 fine.
"I am satisfied that you are somewhat remorseful for your conduct on this day," the magistrate said.
"Because of you pleading guilty and accepting your responsibility, there is space for leniency in sentencing."
The two other men charged over the incident will appear in court on October 25.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
