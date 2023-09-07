Emergency services have been called to the scene of a crash where a car ended up against the brick wall of a house in Buninyong.
The two-vehicle collision happened the corner of Barkly and Warrenheip streets about 4.10pm on Thursday, September 7.
A white ute crashed into part of a fence at the front of the home before crashing into the verandah and coming to rest near a brick wall.
It is not clear if the wall was damaged or not.
"VICSES volunteers have been called to the scene to help with propping up a structure," a VICSES spokesperson said.
The Courier understands no one has been injured in the crash. The cause of the incident is not clear.
