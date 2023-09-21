The stand at White Flat Oval is packed with blankets, bags of belongings and food - it's not items left over from a game but a communal sleeping area for people living homeless.
It's hard to tell when approaching the stand, until you get closer and notice it is full of people's belongings.
The stand, now makeshift shelter, is behind Federation University on Grant Street and not far from service provider Uniting on Dana Street.
The location provides some privacy as well as access to nearby amenities.
A community member said she had noticed the shelter being used as a communal area over the past two months.
The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she was aware it was a "complex issue" but felt it was making the oval "less inviting".
"Especially as a women I do not feel comfortable using the oval any more for recreational activities," she said.
"It is also very distressing to know that these people are sleeping rough in the elements during cold Ballarat nights."
The resident said the sleeping area was also impacting sporting events and training as the stand couldn't be used.
She said "many people have contacted the council to no avail."
Uniting Street2Home program team leader Stacey Park said Uniting have reached out to the site.
"We've been in regular contact with those currently sleeping rough at White Flat Oval, providing assistance such as material aid and working to secure long-term accommodation in an area with limited affordable housing options," she said.
"Many are also regular visitors to our Breezeway community meals program and attend our local Uniting offices for any additional support they may need."
Uniting Street 2 Home outreach team travel around Ballarat and the Central Highlands every day visiting people experiencing homelessness offering immediate assistance, connecting them with local support services and working on their behalf to secure long-term accommodation, if available.
In July, Uniting Ballarat senior manager for homelessness Adam Liversage said the homelessness situation in Ballarat was the worst he had seen in over a decade.
Mr Liversage said the need for public housing in Ballarat was increasing.
"We have two lists for public housing. One for over 25 (years old) and one for under," he said.
"We have 190 households on the over 25 list, 88 of those are families. Our youth list ... we have 68 and 17 of those are families."
City of Ballarat community wellbeing director Matthew Wilson said the council was aware of the number of rough sleepers at White Flat Oval.
He said the council was liaising with support services and Victoria Police "to find the best possible solution for these people and the Ballarat community".
"We will continue to work closely with local support services to support an integrated approach to service planning for our most vulnerable community members," he said.
A police spokesperson said it was not an offence to be homeless, or to sleep in a public space.
"Victoria Police can move people on if they are blocking an intersection or a building entry," the spokesperson said.
"If someone is committing an offence or there is risk to community safety, police will step in to address the matter."
Police, council and Uniting advise if there are concerns are any anti-social behaviour in public places should report this to police.
