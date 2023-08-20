The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Ballarat housing services call for thousands of new homes to ease homelessness

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
August 21 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Service providers in the Ballarat region say thousands of new houses need to be built each year in order to tackle the ever-growing homelessness problem.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.