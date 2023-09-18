The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Property

Creswick property relisted for sale after Biggin and Scott spring sales increase

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
Updated September 18 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 3:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Creswick miner's cottage has had a number of makeovers, however the property now appears at its finest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.