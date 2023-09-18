A Creswick miner's cottage has had a number of makeovers, however the property now appears at its finest.
The weatherboard house was built in the 1870s on Melbourne Road and has been well maintained since, even thought to still have its original front timber boards.
According to a neighbour, the cottage originally had two bedrooms at the front, a kitchen, laundry and back toilet, and housed 12 children.
The current owner bought the property 12 years ago when the cottage's front was the only part that had been renovated.
Her renovation has included extending the back and enclosing the space to create a breakfast bar, outdoor dining area and verandah.
A carport and solar panels have been added and all appliances, including a new hot water service, have been converted to electric.
The property was listed for sale in April for $545,000, but it has been relaunched on the market with a new lower price guide of $530,000 to $540,000.
The owner, who has been very happy at the property, is reluctantly moving for family reasons.
It last sold in September, 2011, for $210,000, according to CoreLogic.
Listing agent Katie Minchinton, of Biggin and Scott, said the two bedroom cottage had been beautifully restored while offering modern living.
"They have kept what is well maintained and opened up the interior to let light in and make for a modern living space," Ms Minchinton said.
"(It has) good sustainable credentials with mass solar panels, utilising the original roof lines which make for no summer bills, and electrical appliances throughout. There is a Coonara wood fire heater for ambience but everything else is electric."
CoreLogic photos show the cottage's transformation from 2005 into a charming, light-filled, cosy residence.
Ms Minchinton said it was believed the timbers on the front of the cottage were original because they had been protected by the verandah and well maintained.
She said the cottage was probably the nicest example of miner's cottages on Melbourne Road, which was an important road in Creswick's gold rush history leading to the state's capital.
"That part of Melbourne Road is really interesting. We have sold other miner's cottages, some of them that weren't well maintained and valued at being destroyed. There's a number of really interesting miner's cottages that have remained, this probably being the nicest example," she said.
"It's nestled behind a native garden at the front which is a really nice soft touch, rather than your standard 'iceberg' roses. It's a lovely soft touch and lets filtered light in while maintaining privacy."
The property, which is on a subdivided block of 445 square metres, would suit a couple or someone living on their own who does not want to live in an apartment or a unit.
Ms Minchinton said the property had received good interest since going on the market.
"It might be they want something interesting and original with a bit of space with a garden but not something ridiculous," she said.
"All the work has been done. It's in beautiful condition but it's got character."
Ms Minchinton said following a quiet winter selling period, Biggin and Scott's sales in Creswick had picked up.
"Creswick is going ahead in leaps and bounds at the moment," she said.
"We've had a very quiet winter selling period. We've got offices in Ballarat, Creswick and Daylesford and Creswick has been the first area to recover.
"It's still a village, it's a proper country town and it's got all the services that you need; public transport and so on and it's not overgrown.
"I think it represents better value than other surroundings and I think it will go from strength to strength for that reason."
The miner's cottage is located at 29 Melbourne Road, Creswick.
