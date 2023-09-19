A special visitor to the Ballarat Child Care Co-op has encouraged a group of preschoolers to support their peers and embrace sign language.
Child entertainment star Emma Memma, whose real name is Emma Watkins, visited the co-op to meet fan Daisy, who received her hard of hearing diagnosis last year.
This week is National Week of Deaf People.
"It's really significant for Daisy because she is seeing people normalise disabilities and hearing loss and alternate types of communication," Daisy's mum Hannah Moroney said.
She said it was important to have role models like Watkins using Auslan, especially as the rise of American personalities like Ms Rachel have increased the visibility of American sign language.
"It's great that those kinds of things are around but they use different signs," Ms Moroney said.
She said seeing people like Watkins was a big boost to Daisy's confidence, especially during Deaf Awareness Month in September.
"Particularly because she's only new to learning Auslan and she's new to hearing aids," Ms Moroney said.
"She can feel quite alone at times."
Watkins was performing at the civic hall as part of her Twirly Tour.
The former yellow Wiggle said it was important for her to involve all children through accessible performance.
Watkins said it was important to have role models like Elvin Melvin "for children in Australia and all around the world that use visual communication".
She said each day was different and she had enjoyed meeting children across the country.
"You always get beautiful experiences from the children," Watkins said.
"I think we're really fortunate to be able to have the time now that I didn't really have before to be able to visit preschools and daycare centres."
