Ballarat Base Hospital staff, visitors urged to park at City Oval

By Melanie Whelan
Updated September 29 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 3:00pm
Grampians Health team members Claire Woods (chief people officer), Henry Keung (contract administrator), Mark Powell (redevlopment project manager), Rod Hansen (acting chief executive officer) and Belinda Pickersgill (redevelopment project support officer) promote the park-and-ride service for hospital staff and visitors based at City Oval. Picture by Kate Healy
HOSPITAL patients and visitors are encouraged to take up a free bus service from City Oval for the next 10 months.

