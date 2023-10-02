The Courier
Celebrate Ageing's Dr Catherine Barrett hosts event in Daylesford

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
October 2 2023 - 3:00pm
Key leaders in ageing are asking the community to think about how they can embrace old and fight ageism.

